Lupin Part 3 to reveal what’s in store for Pellegrini family, says Omar Sy

The French mystery thriller series, Lupin viewers are waiting for Lupin Part 3. Yes, Lupin Season 3 is happening and it is under development. After the release of the first two seasons, the series garnered massive success and accumulates positive reviews. In April, Netflix revealed that Lupin was the most-watched non-English title on the company's streaming service in the first quarter of 2021.

When could Lupin Season 3 be released?

Lupin Season 1 was released in January 2021, with a total of five episodes. After a few months gap, the second part, consisting of another five episodes, was aired on Netflix in June 2021. On May 11, 2021, the series is re-commissioned for a third installment.

Although there is no confirmed release date for Lupin season 3, the series co-creator George Kay talks to Radio Times before the renewal of the Lupin Part 3. He told, they are expecting a new season to launch in 2022.

La "Partie 3" de Lupin officiellement annoncée. Avec ce lien présent dans la bande-annonce : https://t.co/3CZuBhgui4 — Romain Cheyron (@Romain_Ch) May 11, 2021

What could be the plot for Lupin Season 3?

The French series is loosely based on Maurice Leblanc's Arséne Lupin Gentleman-Thief novels. The story follows professional thief Assane Diop, the only son of an immigrant who hanged himself to death after being wrongfully convinced of theft by his wealthy and powerful employer Hubert Pellegrini. Fast forward 25 years and Assane is all set to get revenge on the Pellegrini family, using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

Omar Sy (plays Assane Diop) stated that Assane Diop is a modern-day gentleman thief who styles himself after ArsèneLupin and vows to avenge his father's death. He said to EW, "We're talking about that right now. We have a lot of ideas and things that we want to do and say, but we're still in the writing process."

Lupin Season 2 ended with Belkacem receiving new evidence, which suggests that Assane was not Léonard's murderer. Youssef tells her and Laugier about Dumont's corruption, and the three resolves to arrest him at the Pellegrinis' concert at the Théâtre du Châtelet that evening.

Philippe, actually an accomplice of Assane and Benjamin, brings several cases of computer equipment into the theater, one of which contains Assane. When the music starts, Assane sneaks into Hubert's private box, holding him at knifepoint and forcing him to confess to framing Babakar for the necklace theft and having both him and Fabienne murdered, being responsible for Raoul's kidnapping, and framing Assane for Leonard's death.

After Assane leaves, Hubert's men chase him through the theater, and he is eventually caught by Dumont. However, Laugier, Belkacem and Youssef arrive, arrest Dumont, and temporarily let Assane walk free. Assane makes his way to the stage, where he publicly accuses Hubert of all of his crimes, including stealing from the foundation. The stunned guests begin to leave in frenzy. Assane, who is still wanted for several high-profile offenses, manages to escape with them, disguised as a fireman.

He sends Youssef a recording of Hubert's confession, allowing the police to arrest the businessman. Although Assane is recognized by a group of officers, he successfully evades them after stealing a speedboat. He reconciles with Claire and Raoul before going on the run. Lupin Season 3 will be picked from here.

As for season 3, we expect it to revolve around Diop's life after he bolts from Paris. Omar Sy revealed, "It depends on what's gonna happen next for Pellegrini and everybody else, and even for him [Diop]. Because it's not completely finished. He's done most of the work, but it's not completely finished."

Who are in the cast of Lupin Season 3?

We expect almost all the key characters to reprise their roles in Lupin Part 3. This includes Omar Sy (Assane Diop), Antoine Gouy (Benjamin Ferel), Etan Simon (Raoul), Ludivine Sagnier (Claire), and Soufiane Guerrab (Youssef Guédira).

Additionally, Hervé Pierre (Hubert Pellegrini), Vincent Londez (Captain Romain Laugier), Shirine Boutella (Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem), Vincent Garanger (Gabriel Dumont), Stefan Crepon (Philippe Courbet), and Clotilde Hesme (Juliette Pellegrini) are also expected to return in the third installment.

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Lupin Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix non-English series.

