Jennifer Garner to lead Apple show 'The Last Thing He Told Me' after Julia Roberts' exit

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 13:35 IST
Jennifer Garner Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor Jennifer Garner has replaced Julia Roberts in the upcoming Apple series ''The Last Thing He Told Me''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts had to exit the project due to ''scheduling conflicts''.

''The Last Thing He Told Me'' is based on an upcoming novel by author Laura Dave that was published in May this year.

The story will follow a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband's disappearance.

Dave will adapt alongside her husband Josh Singer, who is known for working on movies such as ''Spotlight'' and ''First Man''.

Garner will also be an executive producer of the show, which comes from Reese Witherspoon's Hellos Sunshine and Disney's 20th Television.

Garner, who earlier worked on popular TV series ''Alias'', has another project with Apple. She is set to star in the limited series ''My Glory Was I Had Such Friends'', which she will executive produce with Bad Robot's JJ Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

