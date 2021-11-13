Paul Walker's daughter Meadow reveals she had a tumour

Left Menu

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow, for the first time, revealed that she has suffered a tumour, two years back.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:45 IST
Paul Waker's daughter Meadow (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow, for the first time, revealed that she has had a tumour, two years back. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a photo of herself in a medical center two years ago.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "2 years ago today. I've come a very long way. Bye-bye tumor. Blessed & grateful." In the snap, the recently married model could be seen giving a thumbs-up as she wears a medical hair cover and has fiducials -- stickers placed on the head before an MRI to create a 3-D scan on the brain, and then used again during brain surgeries to guide the surgeon -- affixed to her forehead.

Fans and fellow celebrity followers showered the post with heartfelt comments, within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform. Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns also commented "Beyond blessed. LOVED," to which Meadow replied, "love you."

Meadow lost her dad - Paul Walker in a car accident on November 30, 2013. She has recently tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic in October. Paul Walkers' 'Fast and Furious' co-stars including Jordana Brewster also attended the intimate wedding. Actor Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle, the role that is played by a father of the daughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

