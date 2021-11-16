Left Menu

Northern Rescue Season 2: Is it on Netflix’s cancelation list? Find more details!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 16-11-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 11:36 IST
Northern Rescue Season 2: Is it on Netflix’s cancelation list? Find more details!
The series tells the story of how John West and his children become accustomed to new surroundings. Image Credit: Northern Rescue / Netflix
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian drama Northern Rescue Season 2 is one of the anticipated family drama series that is yet to be renewed. Netflix is yet to announce anything about the future of the show. Season 1 dropped its last episode on Netflix and CBC on March 1, 2019. The first season ended on several cliffhangers. No wonder fans are eagerly waiting for the second season.

The story of Northern Rescue begins with Commander John West losing his wife Sarah West (Michelle Nolden). The death affects the life of John and his three children. The family moves from Boston to their countryside hometown of Turtle Island Bay to stay with John's sister-in-law.

The series tells the story of how John West and his children become accustomed to new surroundings. The last episode of Northern Rescue Season 1 shows Charlie discovering the truth about Alex whereas Maddie's determination to find Rick Walker reveals an ugly family secret. He is actually her biological father and had been blackmailing her mother.

If Netflix and CBC decide to renew the Norther Rescue for season 2, undoubtedly most of the stars will return to reprise their role. Possibly fans will get to see the unknown character Rick Walker in Northern Rescue Season 2. Fans are waiting to see what twist comes to John West and his three children's life.

The series received many positive reviews and accumulated good viewership globally, but Netflix is still silent on Northern Rescue Season 2.

Is Northern Rescue Season 2 officially canceled?

Netflix is one of the biggest global entertainment service providers and its collection is growing day by day. Despite their huge capacity, they canceled many of their shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reasons for cancelations are different for different projects, but the pandemic has impacted most of the cancellation decisions. Nothing is official, but according to Cinemablend, Northern Rescue Season 2 could be on Netflix's list of series to be canceled.

Meanwhile, William Baldwin told a TV journalist Esme Mazzao via Twitter that the show is yet to be renewed. So we cannot completely rule out the possibility of Northern Rescue Season 2.

The Twitter post reads "@maysoonzayid @johnlegend is my Google Assistant voice & he just told me there will be a @northern_rescue Season 2. No date & I couldn't confirm it any other way but it was a lovely way to learn so I had to pass it on. I wonder if @BillyBaldwin will confirm."

"Not that I know of... no," answered Baldwin

Currently, there is no confirmation on Northern Rescue Season 2. We cannot give up hope for Northern Rescue Season 2, as it has not been officially canceled yet. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates on Canadian drama.

Also Read: The Last Kingdom Season 5: Alexander Dreymon expresses gratitude to series lovers

TRENDING

1
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021