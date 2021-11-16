Northern Rescue Season 2: Is it on Netflix’s cancelation list? Find more details!

The Canadian drama Northern Rescue Season 2 is one of the anticipated family drama series that is yet to be renewed. Netflix is yet to announce anything about the future of the show. Season 1 dropped its last episode on Netflix and CBC on March 1, 2019. The first season ended on several cliffhangers. No wonder fans are eagerly waiting for the second season.

The story of Northern Rescue begins with Commander John West losing his wife Sarah West (Michelle Nolden). The death affects the life of John and his three children. The family moves from Boston to their countryside hometown of Turtle Island Bay to stay with John's sister-in-law.

The series tells the story of how John West and his children become accustomed to new surroundings. The last episode of Northern Rescue Season 1 shows Charlie discovering the truth about Alex whereas Maddie's determination to find Rick Walker reveals an ugly family secret. He is actually her biological father and had been blackmailing her mother.

If Netflix and CBC decide to renew the Norther Rescue for season 2, undoubtedly most of the stars will return to reprise their role. Possibly fans will get to see the unknown character Rick Walker in Northern Rescue Season 2. Fans are waiting to see what twist comes to John West and his three children's life.

The series received many positive reviews and accumulated good viewership globally, but Netflix is still silent on Northern Rescue Season 2.

Is Northern Rescue Season 2 officially canceled?

Netflix is one of the biggest global entertainment service providers and its collection is growing day by day. Despite their huge capacity, they canceled many of their shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reasons for cancelations are different for different projects, but the pandemic has impacted most of the cancellation decisions. Nothing is official, but according to Cinemablend, Northern Rescue Season 2 could be on Netflix's list of series to be canceled.

Meanwhile, William Baldwin told a TV journalist Esme Mazzao via Twitter that the show is yet to be renewed. So we cannot completely rule out the possibility of Northern Rescue Season 2.

The Twitter post reads "@maysoonzayid @johnlegend is my Google Assistant voice & he just told me there will be a @northern_rescue Season 2. No date & I couldn't confirm it any other way but it was a lovely way to learn so I had to pass it on. I wonder if @BillyBaldwin will confirm."

"Not that I know of... no," answered Baldwin

Currently, there is no confirmation on Northern Rescue Season 2. We cannot give up hope for Northern Rescue Season 2, as it has not been officially canceled yet. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates on Canadian drama.

Also Read: The Last Kingdom Season 5: Alexander Dreymon expresses gratitude to series lovers