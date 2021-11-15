The Last Kingdom Season 5: Alexander Dreymon expresses gratitude to series lovers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 was renewed by Netflix on July 7, 2020, after the airing of Season 4's finale in April of the same year. The avid series lovers are ardently waiting to see it on Netflix.

Filming of The Last Kingdom Season 5 has already wrapped in June 2021. The fifth season will be airing on Netflix and it marks the final chapter in the historical drama.

The imminent Season 5 of Last Kingdom is likely to be based on the unification of England. The streaming giant already aired an official synopsis though which we can guess what the viewers can have in the upcoming season.

Here's the synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 5: Uhtred realizes his destiny is more than just Bebbanburg: it is tied to the future of England itself. Charged with training King Edward's first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, Uhtred's ambition will have an even higher purpose. But to achieve this destiny, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss.

The lead actor, Alexander Dreymon recently shared a big news. He said, "It's been such a privilege to tell Uhtred's story for five seasons. I'm so grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to The Last Kingdom and thanks to their support, the TLK team is getting together for another round. It's going to be an epic end to a wonderful journey."

After the wrapping of The Last Kingdom Season 5 in June, the director Jon East tweeted, "The last block was a monster, eclipsing in complexity/scale all I've directed on this great show since I joined in 2016."

The imminent season will see a new character named Constantin. The official Instagram account for The Last Kingdom has recently shared a snap of this character with a quote, which reads, "If your mission was to avert war you have picked the wrong king to dissuade." Constantin fought in many battles and reigned for almost half a century.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will stream on Netflix in 2022. The final season will be followed by a feature length film titled 'Seven Kings Must Die' which will begin filming in 2022.

