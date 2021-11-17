Ajay Devgn unveils first look poster of Abhay, Karan Deol starrer 'Velle'

Left Menu

Producer-actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of Abhay Deol and Karan Deol starrer upcoming comedy film 'Velle', ahead of its trailer release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:23 IST
Poster of 'Velle' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Producer-actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday unveiled the first look poster of Abhay Deol and Karan Deol starrer upcoming comedy film 'Velle', ahead of its trailer release. Taking to his Instagram story, Ajay shared the film's poster and wrote, "Har Velle ka din aata hai. #Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon."

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared details of the upcoming film on his Twitter handle. According to him, the film produced by AjayDevgnFfilms stars Sunny Deol's cousin Abhay and son Karan Deol in lead roles.

Apart from them the film also stars Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari in key roles. Produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Rajnish Khanuja, the film is co-produced by Suniel Saini and Abhishek Nama.

'Velle' is slated to release on December 10 at the theatres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

