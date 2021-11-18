Abhishek Bachchan's ‘Bob Biswas’ to release on ZEE5 in December 

Actor Abhishek Bachchan-starrer crime-drama ''Bob Biswas'' is set to premiere on streaming service ZEE5 on December 3, the makers announced on Thursday.

Bob Biswas was a breakout character in Sujoy Ghosh's acclaimed 2012 thriller ''Kahaani'', fronted by Vidya Balan. Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Biswas was an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.

''Bob Biswas'', set against the backdrop of a love story, showcases the dual life led by the titular contract killer, played by Bachchan. Backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Boundscript Production, the film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

Sujoy Ghosh, who has also written the film, said Bachchan has made the character of Bob Biswas ''cooler''.

''This is a new 'Bob Biswas', he is like any of us. In life we all have various roles to play, whether as a parent, spouse or a friend and in each role we are equally responsible and accountable. ''This is the world of Bob, where he is trying to cope with each role as his life unfolds before him. Creating this world and Bob was super exciting and having Abhishek onboard has made the film even cooler. I genuinely hope that the audience enjoys what they see,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the team is happy to bring the spin-off of a popular character to the audience.

''We are sure that Abhishek’s unique portrayal of the character will capture people’s imagination and will stay with them,'' Kalra said.

The film, which was shot in Kolkata, also stars Chitrangda Singh.

Gaurav Verma, Producer & COO at Red Chillies Entertainment, said ''Bob Biswas'' is an attempt by the production house to push ''engaging stories'' across platforms and back fresh talent.

'''Bob Biswas' is another step in that direction. It’s a unique film, a character spin-off, something we have never attempted before. It was exciting to work with Diya, who has transformed into a director with a lot of promise in her very first film.

''Together with producing partner Sujoy Ghosh, we are excited to bring ‘Bob Biswas’ to the viewers through ZEE5,'' Verma said.

Diya Annapurna Ghosh said she had a fantastic experience designing ''Bob Biswas'', a crime-drama that has a ''love-story in its essence''. ''This film came to me in 2020 which was one of the most difficult times in all of our lives. I was blessed with a fabulous set of actors like Abhishek and Chitrangda amongst others who have given it their all. ''With the support of my whole crew, Red Chillies Entertainment and Boundscript, we culminated amidst all odds to make 'Bob Biswas' happen and I’m very grateful to them,'' she added. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Verma.

