Left Menu

Amazon Prime Video's 'Chhorii' to have world premiere at 52nd IFFI

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer horror film 'Chhorii' will have its world premiere at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:44 IST
Amazon Prime Video's 'Chhorii' to have world premiere at 52nd IFFI
Poster of Chhorii (Image source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer horror film 'Chhorii' will have its world premiere at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Helmed by Vishal Furia, 'Chhorii' is a Hindi remake of an award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhapi.

The festival will also have two special masterclasses led by the creators and cast of Amazon Original Series' 'The Family Man' as well as Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham. IFFI will also witness a curated showcase of Satyajit Ray's evergreen films on Prime Video homepage between November 20-28 in order to commemorate the renowned filmmaker's birth centenary. Talking about the same, Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Amazon Prime Video, India, said: "Besides bringing cultures and people together through the power of entertainment, this has also allowed us to discover new, prolific storytellers and talent, and contribute meaningfully to India's vibrant creative economy."

He added, "We are honoured to be a part of IFFI, an event that celebrates the diversity and rich cinematic heritage of India, and brings the entertainment community, content creators and talent together. We will continue to contribute actively to the entertainment ecosystem of India by promoting local narratives that are deeply rooted in Indian culture while delivering an immersive entertainment experience to viewers." 'Bad Luck Banging' Or 'Loony Porn', 'Feathers', 'Red Rocket', and 'The Story of My Wife' are also among others, that have been selected for Festival Kaleidoscope at the IFFI 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021