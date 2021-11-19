Sherlock Season 5: Updates on renewal possibility, cast, plot & more!

Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017. Since then, the series viewers are wondering if they'd ever get a Season 5. Here's all we know about renewal, cast, and plot of Sherlock Season 5.

Sherlock has been praised for the quality of its writing, acting, and direction. It has been nominated for numerous awards including Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globe. The show also won several awards across a variety of categories.

Much of the show's popularity is because of the natural acting performances of Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Doctor John Watson. While there is no confirmation on the making of the fifth run, several times viewers have been given many indications that Sherlock Season 5 could happen.

The co-creator Stephen Moffat said to Radio Times in 2018, "We haven't got an immediate plan, but I would remain surprised, given the collective enthusiasm we have for it, if we didn't do it again," Moffat said. "When, I don't know. I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us, I don't know."

Recently Sherlock's Dr. Watson (played by Martin Freeman) broke his silence and said that there could be a Sherlock movie instead of a Season 5.

"Yeah, I think it is possible. It might be more likely, yeah. I think we've all left it so that it's not a full stop, it's just a big ellipsis or a big pause. Maybe it's because we don't want to say, 'Oh, it's a full stop.' I'm not sure. To be honest, I'm a big believer in not going past your sell by date, in anything, really. Don't outstay your welcome," said Martin Freeman to Collider.

"So, I suppose we would have to see if we have outstayed our welcome, when the time comes, and whether people have moved on to something else. So, I don't know. I really liked doing it. I'm very proud of the show. It's one of the best written things I've done. It's one of the best directed things I've done. I really enjoy doing it, but I don't know. It's been a while now. It's four years since a new one was on. So, yeah, maybe the more likely thing is a one-off," he added.

Earlier, Benedict Cumberbatch (who played Sherlock)told the AP (Associated Press) that he and his team would still work on Sherlock Season 5. When asked about the cancellation rumor surrounding Sherlock Season 5, Cumberbatch said, "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock."

Benedict Cumberbatch also hinted that there could be a film instead of Sherlock Season 5. "But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now," the actor said to Collider.

Many fans may not know that Sian Brooke and Louise Brealey are also interested to reprise their roles as Eurus Holmes and Molly Hooper respectively in Sherlock Season 5. Eurus Holmes is Sherlock's long-lost or secret sister and the fifth season can show her evil side.

Sian Brooke stated "It would be great, she is a character I would love to revisit. You don't get to play these parts every day, she's abnormal and those sorts of parts are always great."

Suffice to say, viewers have been given several indications from time to time that a Season 5 is still on the cards. Albeit we still don't have any official updates from BBC One. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV series.

