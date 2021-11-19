'Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?’ getting popular with global audiences, Episode 9 releasing on Sunday!

Given the increasing popularity of coffee, someone had to tell to the story of this staple beverage. And they did it! Currently, Kakao TV is streaming a 12-episode Korean language coffee television series on the topic of coffee. The show, titled 'Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?' has already become one of most the popular shows in Korea. Now it is also getting popular worldwide. People across the world can watch the show on international platforms like ViKi and WeTV.

The show depicts the journey of a new barista who just entered the world of coffee with pure passion, learning about coffee and people while becoming a disciple of coffee master Park Seok. Till now eight episodes are out. Fans are waiting for Would You Like a Cup of Coffee? Episode 9.

Since its release, the show has earned huge popularity. Would You Like a Cup of Coffee? Episode 9 is scheduled for release on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The show is adapted from the same name Korean language comic by Huh Young Man and Lee Ho.

Park Seok is the owner of the Café 2Dae coffee shop and has become popular for his hard work. It is a small but much-loved establishment with a group of loyal customers. He works alone in the coffee shop without any staff. Despite his unaccompanied performance, he became the star.

One day, a young man named Kang Go Bi comes to the coffee shop and tasted Park Seok's coffee. He immediately develops an earnest passion for coffee and convinces Park Seok to take him on as a part-time worker at the coffee shop. But Kang Go Bi soon proves that he wants the older man to become his mentor and to learn how to become a proficient barista in his own right.

The duo eventually forms a close bond and begins the journey and learns life lessons from one another – while also helping bring a little warmth into the lives of their many and various customers. (Mydramalist).

OngSeong Wu plays the character Kang Go Bi, and Park Ho San portrays Park Seok. The duo won millions of hearts of South Korea and as well as global audiences. While Korean audiences are following KAKAO TV to watch the show, the international viewers can subscribe WeTV and Viki.

Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more new South Korean dramas!

Also Read: River Where the Moon Rises Season 2: Is it still on the cards? Know in detail!