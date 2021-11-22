Netflix sets premiere date for Gong Yoo, Bae Doona-starrer Korean series 'The Silent Sea'

''The Silent Sea'', the South Korean language sci-fi mystery thriller series starring Bae Doona and Gong Yoo, is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Christmas Eve.

The streaming platform made the announcement on the Instagram page of its Korean chapter on Monday.

''... December 24th only on Netflix. The best of the best in the world'' reads the caption alongside the poster of the show with ''Kingdom'' star Bae dressed in a spacesuit somewhere on the moon.

The official logline of the series is: ''Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, The Silent Sea is the story of the members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon.'' Besides Bae, Gong, who was most recently guest-starred in the uber hit South Korean series ''Squid Game'', ''The Silent Sea'' also features former MBLAQ band member Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young of ''Crash Landing On You'' fame, ''The World of the Married'' actor Lee Mu-saeng, and Lee Sung-wook, known for ''Where Stars Land''.

The eight-episode series is an adaptation from the 2014 short film ''The Sea of Tranquility'', written and helmed by Choi Hang-Yong, who will also direct the show.

Choi also serves as a creator of ''The Silent Sea'' alongside Park Eun-Kyo, screenwriter of Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho's 2009 film ''Mother''.

The sci-fi thriller series is executive produced by actor Jung Woo-sung, known for films like ''Innocent Witness'' and ''A Moment To Remember'', and dramas such as ''Asphalt Man''.

''The Silent Sea'' was first announced by the streamer last year. It is Netflix's last Korean original drama for 2021. Other drama originals in the Korean language that were released earlier in the year by the platform include ''D.P.'', ''Squid Game'', ''My Name'', and ''Hellbound''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)