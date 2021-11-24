Left Menu

33 hurt in Brazil when sidewalk collapses at Christmas event

Dozens of people in a southeastern Brazilian were injured when a sidewalk next to a river collapsed just after Christmas lights were illuminated as the main attraction of a popular holiday season event, officials said.The 21 adults and 12 children who fell Monday evening had gathered in Joinville in the state of Santa Catarina to take part in the citys annual Christmas festival, city officials said in a statement.They were taken to hospitals and all had been released by Tuesday morning, the statement said.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 24-11-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 00:23 IST
33 hurt in Brazil when sidewalk collapses at Christmas event

Dozens of people in a southeastern Brazilian were injured when a sidewalk next to a river collapsed just after Christmas lights were illuminated as the main attraction of a popular holiday season event, officials said.

The 21 adults and 12 children who fell Monday evening had gathered in Joinville in the state of Santa Catarina to take part in the city's annual Christmas festival, city officials said in a statement.

They were taken to hospitals and all had been released by Tuesday morning, the statement said. None suffered serious injuries.

The stretch of sidewalk next to the Cachoeira River collapsed minutes after the Christmas lights were turned on, the statement said. It was not immediately clear whether the people fell into the river istelf or onto a river bank below the raised sidewalk that serves as a walkway next to the river.

Video images showed people at the event pulling other people out of the hole caused by the sidewalk collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021