Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote Pirelli's 2022 calendar, which he had shot. New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner The highs and lows of singer Tina Turner's life are being explored in a new comic book.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

As cinema returns to Somalia, upcoming film Ayaanle rides the wave

In the new film "Ayaanle", a Somali actor living in a poor neighbourhood in Nairobi dreams of a breakthrough role to take him to Hollywood, but is frustrated when he's only ever cast as a pirate or terrorist. "I only have two lines," the character - whose name, Ayaanle, is also the film's title - complains bitterly. "'I kill you' and 'Allahu Akbar'."

Canadian singer Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID after flying to Italy

Canadian singer Bryan Adams said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after flying into Italy and was going to hospital. Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote Pirelli's 2022 calendar, which he had shot.

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner

The highs and lows of singer Tina Turner's life are being explored in a new comic book. The biographical publication from TidalWave comics details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.

Adele tops UK music charts record-breaking comeback album "30"

Music star Adele soared straight to the top of the UK charts on Friday with her new album "30", making a triumphant and record-breaking return. One of the world's best selling singer-songwriters, the Grammy Award winner released her fourth studio album last week, with critics and fans praising her honesty on the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her son Angelo, 9.

