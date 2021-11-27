Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra starts filming Dharma Productions' 'Yodha'

Malhotra posted photographs from the shoot, including that of a welcome letter from the banner, on Instagram.Lights, camera and ACTION Prior to Yodha, Malhotra has starred in Dharma Productions numerous projects including his debut movie Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor Sons and his latest hit Shershaah.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 12:20 IST
Sidharth Malhotra Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra has commenced shooting for Dharma Productions' first action film franchise ''Yodha''.

The Karan Johar-owned production company and Malhotra shared the on-set pictures from the day of the filming. Malhotra posted photographs from the shoot, including that of a welcome letter from the banner, on Instagram.

''Lights, camera and… ACTION! #Yodha filming begins,'' a post on Dharma Productions' official handle read. The movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Shashank Khaitan is also producing via his banner Mentor Disciple Films.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 11, 2022. Prior to ''Yodha'', Malhotra has starred in Dharma Productions' numerous projects including his debut movie ''Student of the Year'', ''Hasee Toh Phasee'', ''Kapoor & Sons'' and his latest hit ''Shershaah''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

