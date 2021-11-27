Demon Slayer Season 3 would likely adapt Swordsmith Village Arc!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 will end on November 28, 2021, with the seventh episode titled 'Set Your Heart Ablaze' {Transcription: 'Kokoro o Moyase' (Japanese: 心を燃やせ)}. While the second season is still not over, fans are already speculating on whether there will be Demon Slayer Season 3.

The huge popularity and success of The Mugen Train led Funimation to adapt the movie into a seven-episode TV series, which kicked off on October 10. It re-adapts Mugen Train and the next Entertainment District story arc that is included in chapters 53 to 99).

Demon Slayer Season 3 is yet to be announced. However, there are plenty of source materials for the third season. If the anime gets renewed for the third run, it is likely to adapt Swordsmith Village Arc. It is also likely that Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Genya Shinazugawa, and Mitsuri Kanroji will face an Upper-Rank Four demon, Hantengu in the arc.

Demon Slayer is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by KoyoharuGotouge. The story focuses on a kind-hearted boy called TanjiroKamado who leads an ordinary life. His family has been slaughtered by bloodthirsty demons. Fortunately, one of his sisters, Nezuko is alive but she turns into a bloodthirsty demon. He fights against demons and finds a cure for his sister.

But production for Demon Slayer season 3 (if it happens) might get affected by Ufotable's current schedule. The animation company Ufotable handles a big project once a year. Therefore if the makers decide for season 3 of the anime, it will take more time to announce.

Moreover, Ufotable's brewing tax evasion scandal could also affect the next production. Ufotable president and Demon Slayer producer Hikaru Kondo was found hiding 30 percent of the income from their Tokyo anime restaurants. He supposedly adjusted the accounting ledger to hide about 446 million yen ($4.11 million), as noted by Monsters Critics.

However, based on the current scenario, it seems Demon Slayer Season 3 might come in 2023. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

