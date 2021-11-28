Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan returns with 'Knock Knock' series, this time with Vicky Kaushal!

Actor Sara Ali Khan is back with her hilarious 'knock-knock' jokes, but this time not with brother Ibrahim, but with actor Vicky Kaushal!

Actor Sara Ali Khan is back with her hilarious 'knock-knock' jokes, but this time not with brother Ibrahim, but with actor Vicky Kaushal! Ahead of the release of the first song from her upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re', Sara Ali Khan tried to promote it in the most creative way possible!

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video featuring herself with Vicky Kaushal where they can be spotted sitting in a vanity while announcing her new song 'Chaka Chak' from 'Atrangi Re'. In the video, Sara began with the signature words, "Knock-knock?" Vicky asked, "Who's there?" She replied, "Hey Chak!". Vicky then asked, "Hey Chak, who?"

Then Sara begins singing the song 'Chaka Chak', capturing Vicky who could be seen grooving to it. The 'Kedarnath' star also captioned the post with special poetry in her style. "Sara knocks, @vickykaushal09 rocks, Time to set your clocks, Chakachak tomorrow- out of the box," her caption read.

Recently Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were spotted outside Maddock office which further speculated that they are doing a film together. But there is no official confirmation on the same yet. Meanwhile, speaking of the 'Chaka Chak' song, the track is the first one to be released from the much-anticipated movie 'Atrangi Re' that also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.

The trailer of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' was released on Wednesday, and the core of the film is a complicated love triangle between Sara, Dhanush, and Akshay. 'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

It will release on December 24 only on Disney plus Hotstar. (ANI)

