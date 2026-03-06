Two pilots killed in crash of Sukhoi-30 fighter jet in Assam

Two pilots were killed in the crash of a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the Indian Air Force said here on Friday. The jet, which was on a training mission, crashed approximately 60 km from Jorhat air base, from where it had taken off on Thursday evening. ''IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,'' the IAF said in a post on X. A defence spokesperson said in Guwahati that the debris of the aircraft was located early on Friday. The IAF search and rescue team, assisted by civil and police administration and villagers, had trekked to the site and located the debris around 1 am, the official told PTI.

