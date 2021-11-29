Salman Khan visits Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha

After the successful reception of his latest film 'Antim', actor Salman Khan visited the Sabarmati Ashram to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi and promote the film. Dressed in a green t-shirt and jeans, the actor learned how to spin the charkha at the Ashram.

He also posed for pictures with the fans and penned a special note in the visitor's log. 'Antim', which also stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The movie also marks the debut of actor Mahima Makwana.

It was the superstar's first theatrical release in India since the COVID pandemic started and his second release of 2021 after 'Radhe'. Apart from that, he is also going to star in 'Tiger 3', which features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022. (ANI)

