Heroin, meth worth over Rs 9 cr seized in Mizoram
Assam Rifles and Mizoram police arrested two individuals and confiscated over Rs. 9.83 crores worth of heroin and methamphetamine tablets. In Zokhawthar, 453 grams of heroin worth Rs. 3.17 crores were recovered, while in Aizawl, 20,000 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 6.66 crores were seized. The arrests and seizures were made following tip-offs and joint operations.
Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 9.83 crore and arrested two persons for possessing the contraband in two operations, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Monday.
The combined team of Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar police conducted a joint operation in the general area of Melbuk road junction in Zokhawthar village in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Monday and recovered 453 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.17 crore from a peddler, the statement said.
In another operation earlier, Assam Rifles personnel and policemen, in Aizawl seized 20,000 tablets (1.9 kg) of methamphetamine from the Salem Veng locality on Saturday.
One person was arrested for possessing the Meth tablets worth Rs. 6.66 crore, the statement said.
