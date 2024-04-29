Left Menu

Heroin, meth worth over Rs 9 cr seized in Mizoram

Assam Rifles and Mizoram police arrested two individuals and confiscated over Rs. 9.83 crores worth of heroin and methamphetamine tablets. In Zokhawthar, 453 grams of heroin worth Rs. 3.17 crores were recovered, while in Aizawl, 20,000 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 6.66 crores were seized. The arrests and seizures were made following tip-offs and joint operations.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:23 IST
Heroin, meth worth over Rs 9 cr seized in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 9.83 crore and arrested two persons for possessing the contraband in two operations, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Monday.

The combined team of Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar police conducted a joint operation in the general area of Melbuk road junction in Zokhawthar village in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Monday and recovered 453 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.17 crore from a peddler, the statement said.

In another operation earlier, Assam Rifles personnel and policemen, in Aizawl seized 20,000 tablets (1.9 kg) of methamphetamine from the Salem Veng locality on Saturday.

One person was arrested for possessing the Meth tablets worth Rs. 6.66 crore, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024