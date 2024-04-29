Congress alleges BJP's involvement in scandal, demands investigation

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Monday said his party has nothing to do with the sexual abuse allegations against the NDA candidate from Hassan in the Lok Sabha polls, Prajwal Revanna, and said that the law will take its own course.

Vijayendra accused the ruling Congress in the state of playing ''dirty politics'' by targeting the BJP on the issue.

Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) is the grandson of party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and is the MP from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to the polls on April 26.

''The Congress government has already formed the SIT and they have already started the investigation. BJP has nothing to do with this particular issue. Investigation will take place and law will take its own course,'' Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that by ''targeting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi'', Congress is trying to play ''dirty politics'' on this issue.

To a question on the impact of this alleged scandal on the BJP-JD(S) alliance and the elections, Vijayendra said the issue ''should not be mixed'' with the ongoing elections.

''Alliance -- we are together. People are looking at Narendra Modi. Deve Gowda (JD(S) President) wants Narendra Modi as PM for one more tenure. People are supporting BJP,'' he claimed.

Many explicit video clips of Prajwal Revanna allegedly sexually abusing several women started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

The government has constituted an SIT to probe the alleged sexual abuse by the MP.

Meanwhile, a purported letter addressed to Vijayendra in December 2023 by BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda -- who had contested for Holenarasipur Assembly seat against Prajwal's father H D Revanna during the 2023 Assembly elections -- informing the state BJP chief about the alleged explicit video clips related to the MP, has surfaced.

In the letter, opposing the BJP's probable alliance with the JD(S), Gowda stated that he was in possession of a pen drive consisting of many video clips and photos allegedly shot by Prajwal Revanna and allegedly used by him to blackmail many women.

Stating that another pen drive containing the videos and documents have reached the hands of the Congress leadership, he had warned that if Prajwal is fielded as the alliance's candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, there are chances of them using it as a weapon to target the BJP and cause an embarrassment.