The Last Kingdom continues in Seven Kings Must Die film after Season 5 ends

Since the renewal of The Last Kingdom Season 5 on July 7, 2020, fans have been ardently waiting to know what they can see next. Their excitement has reached its acme as the fifth season will be the final part of the British historical fiction television series.

A rumor is up in the web world that The Last Kingdom Season 5 has been delayed until 2022. Although Season 5 of The Last Kingdom has already been declared final, still the series will continue in the form of a feature-length film titled Seven Kings Must Die. Filming for Seven Kings Must Die will commence anytime in 2022.

Creators have taken the inspiration for The Last Kingdom Season 5 from books 9 and 10, while the remaining three books will be covered in the feature-length film titled Seven Kings Must Die. The release date of this film is yet to be announced as its filming will start in 2022. Now the series enthusiasts are wondering if the fifth season will be out in December 2021.

If The Last Kingdom Season 5 is to air in this remaining December month, Netflix would have to announce the premiere date in advance. And we are gradually coming closer to Christmas, which clearly indicates a December release date is not possible by the creators. Fans are hoping to get it in early 2022 as the filming already wrapped up in June 2021 and the post-production process should not take a long time the way it has already taken so far.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will portray a time jump simply because the main characters' storyline will come to an end. Fans are now wondering if Aelflaed (Amelia Clarkson) meet her demise in the final season. We have seen Aelflaed at the end of the previous season watching her father Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller) poisoning Aelswith (Eliza Butterworth). Aelflaed is likely to get her reward in the final season as King Edward's new wife joins the cast.

On the other hand, Express reveals that her death is almost imminent in The Last Kingdom Season 5 after the creators introduced a new character Eadgifu (Sonya Cassidy), a real historical figure. Her character is likely to be based on King Edward's third wife, whom he married in 919.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Still, we can expect it in the early phase of 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

