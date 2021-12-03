Left Menu

Ana De Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson in Chris Evans starrer 'Ghosted'

A different kind of reteam is in store for 'Ghosted', the Apple Original Films romantic action-adventure film set to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:39 IST
Ana De Armas (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
A different kind of reteam is in store for 'Ghosted', the Apple Original Films romantic action-adventure film set to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. According to Deadline, Ana de Armas will reteam with her 'Knives Out' co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans' oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict.

The film was developed from a pitch by Skydance, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film's writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will also be producers. Apple acquired the high-profile project over the summer. It is described as a high concept romantic action-adventure film. The change comes because the intent is to get the picture into production by February, and the timing didn't work out for Johansson.

Ellison led the charge to bring in de Armas, who's about as hot an actor out there right now after 'Knives Out' and 'No Time to Die', and with the Adrian Lyne-directed 'Deep Water' upcoming with Ben Affleck. She most recently starred with Evans and Ryan Gosling in the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed 'The Gray Man' for Netflix. She has also been in talks to play the lead in the John Wick spinoff 'Ballerina'.

Skydance is coming off the Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Tomorrow War', the Michael B. Jordan-starrer 'Without Remorse', and has set Victoria Mahoney to direct 'Old Guard 2'. As per Deadline, Apple has several buzzworthy awards season titles including 'CODA', 'The Tragedy of Macbeth', 'Swan Song and Finch', with other big films coming in the Martin Scorsese-directed 'Killers of the Flower Moon', the Will Smith-Antoine Fuqua film 'Emancipation', and the Ridley Scott-directed 'Kitbag' with Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and Jodie Comer as his wife Josephine. (ANI)

