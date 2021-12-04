Left Menu

Prosecutors bring Epstein's massage table into court at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial

A green massage table seized from Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach estate was carried into a Manhattan federal courtroom on Friday, where British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for her role in the sex abuse of underage girls. Prosecutor Maurene Comey then directed a detective to bring the table into the Manhattan federal courtroom and display it for the jury.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 03:05 IST
Prosecutors bring Epstein's massage table into court at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial

A green massage table seized from Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach estate was carried into a Manhattan federal courtroom on Friday, where British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial for her role in the sex abuse of underage girls. Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. Many of Epstein's encounters with teenagers began as massages before escalating, prosecutors say, calling the term massage a "ruse" to get girls to touch Epstein.

Jeffrey Parkinson, a retired police officer who assisted with the 2005 search as part of an investigation into Epstein's conduct, testified on the fifth day of the trial that he carried the massage table out of the property after the search. Prosecutor Maurene Comey then directed a detective to bring the table into the Manhattan federal courtroom and display it for the jury. Parkinson told Comey he recognized it.

"It's from the second floor south bathroom where the shower was," Parkinson said. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Her attorneys argue she is being scapegoated for Epstein's alleged crimes since Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
3
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021