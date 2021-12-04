Left Menu

Shivaram's last rites to be done with full state honours: Bommai

The last rites of veteran Kannada filmmaker-actor Shivaram, who died today at 83, would be performed with full state honours, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-12-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 19:51 IST
Shivaram's last rites to be done with full state honours: Bommai
Late Kannada filmmaker-actor Shivaram (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites of veteran Kannada filmmaker-actor Shivaram, who died today at 83, would be performed with full state honours, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. Speaking to the media after paying his last respects to Shivaram, Bommai said, "Shivaram has carved a niche for himself in the world of art. He had breathed life into every character he played as an actor. Most of his movies notched big success."

"He had bagged the national award as the producer of 'Upasane'. He had close association with reputed directors like Puttannakanagal. His life was not confined to the film industry. He had a strong connect with spirituality too," he added. Born on January 28, 1938, in a Tamil Brahmin family, Shivaram was a versatile actor who played various roles ranging from hero to supporting character in over 60 movies, besides directing and producing films.

His contribution to the Kannada film industry was immense. He has left his stamp as assistant director, director, producer and actor in his six-decade-long professional life in Kannada filmdom. The veteran made a mark as an actor in films like 'Sharapanjara', 'Shubhamangala', 'Nagarahavu' directed by Puttanna Kanagal.

Shivaram was reportedly hospitalized after collapsing at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021