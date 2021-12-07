Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' to release in October 2022

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:51 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kangana Ranaut's next film ''Tejas'' will release in theatres countrywide on October 5, 2022.

The announcement was made by Ronnie Screwala's RSVP Movies in a post on Instagram to celebrate the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

''Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022,'' read the post from the studio alongside Ranaut's photo from the movie.

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, ''Tejas'' will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force Pilot.

The actor most recently starred in ''Thalaivi'', the biographical drama movie on the life of the late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa.

Ranaut will also feature in action movie ''Dhakkad'', ''Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'' and a political drama, titled ''Emergency''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

