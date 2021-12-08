Left Menu

Charlottesville's Lee statue to be melted down for new art

The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E Lee that drew violent protests to Charlottesville, Virginia, will be melted down and turned into a new piece of public art by an African American heritage center.The city council decided how to dispose of the now-removed statue at the center of the Unite the Right rally in 2017 during a meeting that stretched into Tuesday morning, The Daily Progress reported.The Lee statue and another of Confederate Gen. Thomas Stonewall Jackson were removed on the same day in July.

PTI | Charlottesville | Updated: 08-12-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 00:39 IST
Charlottesville's Lee statue to be melted down for new art

The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E Lee that drew violent protests to Charlottesville, Virginia, will be melted down and turned into a new piece of public art by an African American heritage center.

The city council decided how to dispose of the now-removed statue at the center of the Unite the Right rally in 2017 during a meeting that stretched into Tuesday morning, The Daily Progress reported.

The Lee statue and another of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson were removed on the same day in July. The city received six proposals from entities interested in taking one of both of them, according to the newspaper.

Council members voted to donate the Lee statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, whose “Swords Into Plowshares” proposal received almost 30 letters of support from organizations and individuals, including the Descendants of Enslaved Communities at the University of Virginia and descendants of Monticello's enslaved community.

“Our hope with Swords into Plowshares' is to create something that transforms what was once toxic in our public space into something beautiful that can be more reflective of our entire community's social values,” said the center's executive director, Andrea Douglas.

“We're giving people opportunities to engage with our own narratives and our own histories. This project offers a road map for other communities to do the same.” The Black-led heritage center's news release also said that a “community engagement process” will inform the public art project, for which $590,000 has already been raised. The council voted only on the disposition of the Lee statue Tuesday morning, the newspaper reported. Its removal this summer came more than five years after racial justice activists renewed a push to take down it down, drawing opposition from racist groups that culminated in the deadly 2017 rally.

Virginia's highest court ruled the city could remove the Lee and Jackson statues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global
4
Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021