Had to struggle to prove myself: Late Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra

Late Vinod Mehra's son Rohan, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Baazaar' in 2018, feels nepotism does not work for him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:42 IST
Rohan Mehra (Image source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Late Vinod Mehra's son Rohan, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Baazaar' in 2018, feels nepotism does not work for him. "I had to struggle to prove myself even though my father was a very popular actor during his days. While some children of actors may get it easy, some don't. It all depends on the circles that you move in. Either you are part of a camp or you're not. Bollywood is a fiercely and ruthlessly competitive place whether you are an actor's child or not, it ultimately boils down to your own talent, hard work and most importantly on how you play your cards," he shared.

Rohan is now waiting for the release of his new film '420 IPC', which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from December 17. He will be seen sharing screen space with Vinay Pathak, and Gul Panag in the film. (ANI)

