Nagpur: 16-year-old girl commits suicide
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at her house in Wathoda in Nagpur, a police official said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday evening and she died on arrival at a nearby hospital, the Wathoda police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement