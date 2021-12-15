Peaky Blinders Season 6 gets new teaser, is Tommy Shelby in trouble?

Since Peaky Blinders was announced in January 2021 to end with Season 6, fans are dying to know what they can have in the final season. The global viewers of Peaky Blinders are excited after learning that Season 6 will be out in early 2022.

Another recent good news was dropped that severely excited fans and was a ray of hope for them. The movie on Peaky Blinders will be on its way once the series is concluded. The series creator, Steven Knight revealed, "the story will continue in another form". Knight later clarified that, following the year-long production hiatus, it had been decided to produce a movie in place of a seventh television series, with other television series following the Shelby family potentially following.

BBC has recently taken to social media for dropping a teaser on Peaky Blinders Season 6. It gives a warning message for Tommy Shelby in its latest teaser.

We can see the teaser for Peaky Blinders Season 6 whispering something odd for Tommy as his sister Ada Thorne portrayed a warning. "Take a good look, Tom. Cos one of us isn't gonna be here for long," she cites in the teaser.

The good news shared by the creator is that the filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 was officially finished. According to Knight, the Peaky Blinders movie will go into production in 2023. "And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham. That will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it," Steven Knight opined, as reported by Variety.

Season 5's director, Anthony Byrne recently shared over Instagram, "We're coming for you sooner than you think. By order of…"

We will keep updating as soon as we get any information. Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be out in early 2022, although the exact date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

