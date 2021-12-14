Killing Eve Season 4: Will creators follow the same release schedule as before? Know more!

Fans are eagerly waiting to know the conclusion of the story. The show will end with Killing Eve Season 4. Just a few months after Jodie opened up about filming of Killing Eve Season 4, BBC has released a teaser announcing that Season 4 is under production now.

The production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but filming finally started on June 7, 2021. Although the specific release date for Killing Eve is yet to be announced, it will probably come in 2022, according to BBC America.

If we follow the release pattern of earlier seasons, AMC's Killing Eve Season 4 is expected to premiere on April 2022. Season 2 dropped first in America in April 2019, Killing Eve Season 2 launched in April 2020 and the third part dropped in April 2020.

Some viewers are upset to know that the fourth installment will be the final part of the spy thriller series. Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh played the main roles of the story as Villanelle and Eve Polastri, respectively. The duo's performances in Killing Eve had gripped the audience in the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, there is a piece of good news that there could be a spinoff of the series. So perhaps fans would get back their favorite characters and actors once again. AMC Network is working closely with the production company, Sid Gentle Films Ltd. to develop a spinoff idea for the series.

Besides Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, several other main characters are returning in Killing Eve Season 4. This includes Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) and Konstantin Vasiliev (Kim Bodnia).

In the previous season, Owen McDonnell and Sean Delaney returned as Niko Polastri and Kenny, respectively, but later Kenny was killed. Therefore Kenny's return in Killing Eve Season 4 might not be possible. Besides, Niko is seriously injured and asked his wife Eve to stay away from him. His appearance in Season 4 is also in doubt.

Although the summary for the fourth season is yet to be disclosed, however, the relationship between Villanelle and Eve Polastri will surely remain central to the story. The pair is drawn to one another, but fans want to know if they will live happily ever after.

There is no official release date for Killing Eve Season 4. We will keep updating on the spy thriller series as soon we get any updates. Stay tuned to get more information on the Hollywood series.

