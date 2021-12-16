Sweet Home Season 2: Is Studio Dragon releasing it in 2022? Know in detail

After a striking season 1 of apocalyptic horror South Korean drama, Sweet Home fans are looking forward to Season 2. Earlier many recent reports claimed that Sweet Home Season 2 will commence filming in December 2021. A report posted in July also claimed that the second season will have Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, and Lee Si Young in the cast. However, Netflix has dismissed those reports.

In response to the reports, Netflix commented, "Nothing has been decided yet regarding the production of [ "Sweet Home" ] Season 2."

In the meantime, according to a recent tweet post, Studio Dragon is planning to release Sweet Home Season 2 in 2022. The post by Twitter user @shjky says, "Studio Dragon plan to release sweet home season 2 next year as a Netflix original..." hmmm".

But, according to an exclusive report from the South Korean portal JTBC, Netflix has been on the move to start preparations for Sweet Home Season 2. Netflix has already confirmed the actors and actresses for the upcoming series.

Although there is no official confirmation on Sweet Home Season 2, we can guess that the k-drama would renew in the future. The k-drama ends with several loose ends. Lee Eun-hyuk is buried under the rubble of the apartment block, and it is a big question whether he is alive.

Sang-Wook was seen dead in the pool but is it not clear if he would turn into a monster. It is also unclear how the army will save the remaining survivors from monsters. How Cha Hyun-soo, who shifted to the same apartment where the horror incidents took place, will survive. His life became disturbed after shifting in 1410 of Green Home.

If the above reports are to be believed and if the production begins after December 2021, then fans may have Sweet Home Season 2 to premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022. Now we must wait for the official renewal announcement. We will surely keep you updated on any news on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on K-dramas.

