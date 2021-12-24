Babylon Berlin Season 4 is under development, likely to premiere in Q2 2022

The wait is over for the fourth season of the German period drama Babylon Berlin. The filming for Babylon Berlin Season 4 is wrapped up in early September 2021. Now the post-production of the series is underway and it is set to premiere on 2022.

There is no announcement on the release date for Babylon Berlin Season 4 from Netflix or production company Filmgesichter, but we can still assume its availability. Now the production has already wrapped up and it would take five to six months for the post-production to be completed. So, we can expect the series to be premiered in the second quarter of 2022.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 is set in winter 1930-1931. The story will highlight Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch), a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, a police clerk by day and a flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector.

Although there will be some changes in the plot, obviously, the fourth season will solve the cliffhangers left in the third season. Babylon Berlin Season 3 left a shocking note on the crashed stock market in Germany where Gereon Rath (played by Volker Bruch) incurred a heavy loss. He took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination. The relationship between Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter might be highlighted in the series.

The co-directors of the former seasons, Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries, and Hendrik Handloegten, have already shared their plans to bring changes in the plot.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course, we are faster, and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said Henk Handloegten, "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," said the creator.

Currently, the release date for Babylon Berlin Season 4 is yet to announce. However, it is supposed to premiere in the second quarter of 2022. Stay tuned to get more updates on the German series.

