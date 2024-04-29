BJP-RSS's attack on Constitution, quotas exposed: Rahul Gandhi

Left Menu

The BJP and RSS want to subvert and change the Constitution, which gives rights to the poor and protects their future, but the people are aware of this attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Monday.Addressing a rally in Sakri village in support of Congress Bilaspur Lok Sabha candidate Devendra Yadav, Gandhi said leave alone Prime Minister Narendra Modi no power in the world can reject or tear apart the countrys Constitution.The PM, BJP leaders and RSS want to subvert and change the Constitution.

Addressing a rally in Sakri village in support of Congress' Bilaspur Lok Sabha candidate Devendra Yadav, Gandhi said leave alone Prime Minister Narendra Modi no power in the world can reject or tear apart the country's Constitution.

''The PM, BJP leaders and RSS want to subvert and change the Constitution. While they are trying to destroy the Constitution, the Congress is trying to protect it. This Lok Sabha poll is not an ordinary poll. It is about saving democracy, Constitution, reservations and rights of the poor,'' he said.

The Constitution is not merely a book but one that protects the rights of the poor, their future as well as their voices and way of living, the Congress leader asserted.

''BJP leaders have been saying they will end the Constitution and also reservations after they come to power. If reservations, which are promised by the Constitution, are snatched, then jal-jungle-zameen (water-forests and land) of tribal brothers will disappear,'' he claimed.

The ideology of the BJP is not that of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar but it is about supporting select people like ''Adani and Ambani'', he alleged.

''But now, in this Lok Sabha poll, people have realised democracy, Constitution, reservations and PSUs are under attack. They have understood that BJP, the PM and RSS want to destroy the Constitution, without which nothing will be left for the poor,'' he said showing a copy of the all important document.

Gandhi said the Congress will remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations if it comes to power.

Taking a swipe at the BJP after two phases of the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said the PM was speaking about ''400 paar'' but ''is he saying it now?'' Polls will be held in Bilaspur on May 7, while votes will be counted on June 4.

