Is Sherlock Season 5 still on the cards? Current status & more details!

BBC's Sherlock was one of the classic detective tales that started in 2010, created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. After the streaming of the fourth season, now Sherlock Season 5 has become one of the most anticipated detective television dramas. Fans are ardently looking forward to watching the fifth season.

Even though there is no confirmation on the making of the fifth run, several times viewers have been given many indications that Sherlock Season 5 could happen. According to several reports, the fifth season was never canceled, so there are chances of making it. Besides, Benedict Cumberbatch, earlier denied all rumors surrounding his discontinuation of Sherlock Season 5. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said.

Benedict Cumberbatch always talked about the possibility of Sherlock Season 5. Speaking with Collider, he said, "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."

We still don't know when Sherlock will be back with Season 5, however, we can assure that the fifth season will feature the altered or different lives of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman respectively. The series creators, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss dropped hints on it previously.

In 2020, the creator Steven Moffat told that a Sherlock Season 5 had been plotted by himself and Mark Gatiss. However, after the release of Season 4, they had not decided whether to produce it and they expressed interest to produce it in the future.

Although some of the cast members are interested to reprise their roles in Sherlock Season 5 but seemingly the journey might not be as smooth as fans expect. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on the renewal of the detective series Sherlock Season 5. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on TV series.

