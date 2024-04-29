Finnair pauses flights to Tartu in Estonia amid GPS interference
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 18:41 IST
Finnair is pausing its flights to Tartu in Estonia for one month due to GPS disturbances, the Finnish airline said on Monday.
"Finnair will suspend its daily flights to Tartu, Estonia, from April 29 to May 31, so that an alternative approach solution that doesn't require a GPS signal can be put in place at Tartu Airport," the carrier said in a statement.
