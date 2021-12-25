Gujarat: 2 directors of Vadodara chemical factory held after boiler blast kills 4
Two directors of a chemical factory in Vadodara in Gujarat were arrested on Saturday, a day after a powerful blast in the boiler of the unit killed four people, including a woman and her daughter and left 11 injured, police said.
The directors of Canton Laboratories, identified as Tejas Patel and Ankit Patel, were arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 304 and 308 of the IPC, an official said.
The blast, which took place in the boiler of factory located in Makarpura area here on Friday, had killed a four-year-old girl, her mother and two men, after which a case was registered at Manjalpur police station.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Karanraj Vaghela said, ''The investigation into the blast has revealed gross negligence on the part of the company management, which had allowed family members of the factory workers to reside in store rooms located hardly 20 feet from the boiler.'' ''The deceased included a woman and her daughter who were family members of the factory workers. The blast was so powerful that it hit the store room and killed the woman and her daughter along with two workers who were near the boiler. The 11 injured are hosptalised,'' the DCP said.
