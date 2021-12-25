Left Menu

Gujarat: 2 directors of Vadodara chemical factory held after boiler blast kills 4

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:49 IST
Gujarat: 2 directors of Vadodara chemical factory held after boiler blast kills 4
  • Country:
  • India

Two directors of a chemical factory in Vadodara in Gujarat were arrested on Saturday, a day after a powerful blast in the boiler of the unit killed four people, including a woman and her daughter and left 11 injured, police said.

The directors of Canton Laboratories, identified as Tejas Patel and Ankit Patel, were arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 304 and 308 of the IPC, an official said.

The blast, which took place in the boiler of factory located in Makarpura area here on Friday, had killed a four-year-old girl, her mother and two men, after which a case was registered at Manjalpur police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Karanraj Vaghela said, ''The investigation into the blast has revealed gross negligence on the part of the company management, which had allowed family members of the factory workers to reside in store rooms located hardly 20 feet from the boiler.'' ''The deceased included a woman and her daughter who were family members of the factory workers. The blast was so powerful that it hit the store room and killed the woman and her daughter along with two workers who were near the boiler. The 11 injured are hosptalised,'' the DCP said.

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021