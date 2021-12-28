10 Must Watch Netflix US TV Shows

Introduction of Netflix

Netflix, the internet entertainment powerhouse recently announced that it's going to start watching your home. The streaming and DVD service is planning to make an entry into online TV and movie streaming by the end of this year.

This will be a huge milestone for the company and bring into the limelight the grand idea of building a virtual cable channel for users.

Looking for the latest TV shows or movies to stream?

With more than 209 million paid members in over 190 countries, Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any internet-connected screen.

We're wrapping up the new year, so it's time to start thinking about Netflix. Here's a list of 10 shows on the streaming service that you should definitely check out on the official Netflix Youtube channel.

There are a lot of shows on Netflix that are awesome, but sometimes the service picks some duds. Luckily, there are shows you can always rely on for a good time. It's time to celebrate the 10 shows on Netflix you need to check out.

1. iZombie

Easily one of my favourite shows on Netflix right now. It's ridiculous, but also absolutely brilliant. The series follows the adventures of Liv Moore (Rose McIver) a former "death-row" inmate who was brought back from the dead after being stabbed in the heart. As a result, Liv had to give up her zombie powers and human lifestyle.

The Comeback

Let's be honest, The Comeback is basically a parody of Game of Thrones. It's definitely a little bit more adult than GoT, but it's definitely still good television. I don't know why people have such a problem with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, but people seem to love her portrayal of Valerie Cherish.

Z Nation

The zombie drama that even the most casual of fans will love. I know that there are a ton of zombie shows on television right now, but I really love Z Nation. The first season is absolutely amazing, and the second season is already in progress. If you haven't started watching it yet, do it now!

Orange Is the New Black

If you've already watched Orange Is the New Black, what's stopping you from watching it again? I loved the first season, but I have to say that I prefer season two. The second season has a lot more action, and you find out a lot more about some characters.

Big Mouth

There are a lot of shows that try to push boundaries and be really crazy, but Big Mouth doesn't do that. It's a show for kids, but it's still great to watch. The adult humour is usually hilarious and occasionally really deep. The animated series is highly recommended.

F is for Family

F is for Family is Netflix's version of a funny family sitcom. There's something for everyone in the series, but the main characters are Frank Murphy (Bill Burr) and his family. Their issues are more over the top than most sitcoms, but there are still really funny moments.

Daredevil

Daredevil has absolutely nothing to do with the Marvel universe, but it's one of the best superhero shows on television. The series follows blind lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) who becomes a superhero after being attacked by a gangster. This isn't the best Netflix show out there, but it's one that every superhero fan needs to watch.

8. BoJack Horseman

The second best Netflix show is also one of the most hilarious. The series follows the titular character BoJack Horseman as he tries to cope with his own inner self. BoJack has some serious issues, but he always tries to put a positive spin on it.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is so good that I don't even know where to start. It follows a group of kids who find an old bunker in their yard, and inside they discover an upside-down world that's more exciting than any horror movie they've seen. It's not scary, and it's not a comedy, but it's all kinds of great. The second season will be released on Netflix soon.

The End of the F***ing World

There aren't a lot of shows that tell a whole story in only a few episodes, but The End of the F***ing World does it. It follows two total strangers who meet and discover that they're trying to escape their lives in order to run away together. It's raw, hilarious, and utterly unforgettable.

