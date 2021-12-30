Left Menu

World Story Telling Championship held

The event was judged by eminent panel consisting of professional storytellers from across the 5 continents, it said.The top five story tellers were selected as finalists in each category and called for the online finals held live on December 27.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 16:57 IST
A World Story Telling Championship 2021 was held online recently, the organisers said on Thursday.

Over 33,000 registrations were received online and the participants had uploaded a 3 minute video telling their story, a release from Acenovation said.

''The finals was conducted live online with storytellers coming in from more than 130 countries. This is an annual event and was opened to storytellers aged 3 upwards and an open category for ages 19 years and above. The event was judged by eminent panel consisting of professional storytellers from across the 5 continents,'' it said.

The top five story tellers were selected as finalists in each category and called for the online finals held live on December 27.

