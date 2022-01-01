Left Menu

Senior advocate S P Kalra passes away

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 16:50 IST
Senior advocate S P Kalra passes away
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate S P Kalra has died of a heart attack here, family members said on Saturday.

Kalra, 85, who passed away on December 25 last year, was designated as a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 2002.

In a career spanning over six decades, Kalra also represented the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022