Senior advocate S P Kalra passes away

Senior advocate S P Kalra has died of a heart attack here, family members said on Saturday.

Kalra, 85, who passed away on December 25 last year, was designated as a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 2002.

In a career spanning over six decades, Kalra also represented the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

