Left Menu

'SNL' to re-air Betty White special episode following her death

Saturday Night Live will re-air the 2010 episode hosted by late legendary actor-comedian Betty White, for which she also won an Emmy Award.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-01-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 10:43 IST
'SNL' to re-air Betty White special episode following her death
Late legendary actor Betty White 9Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Saturday Night Live will re-air the 2010 episode hosted by late legendary actor-comedian Betty White, for which she also won an Emmy Award. White died on Friday at age 99, just two weeks before she would have celebrated her centennial year. To pay tribute to the iconic star, SNL has announced that the episode which first aired on May 8, 2010, featuring White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers; will re-air.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, that marked White's first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show's 40th anniversary special in 2015. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 pmPM ET on Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 pm ET. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV; Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but Lo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022