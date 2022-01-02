Left Menu

Bobby Bones won't be returning for 'American Idol' season 20

American radio and TV personality Bobby Bones has recently said that he will not be returning as a mentor on 'American Idol' for the hit competition show's 20th season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:10 IST
Bobby Bones won't be returning for 'American Idol' season 20
Bobby Bones (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American radio and TV personality Bobby Bones has recently said that he will not be returning as a mentor on 'American Idol' for the hit competition show's 20th season. According to Variety, Bones, who became a full-time mentor on the singing reality show during Season 17, revealed via a now-expired Instagram story that he won't be returning due to a scheduling conflict with another network.

When asked during a fan Q&A why he has recently been in Costa Rica, Bones addressed his absence from 'American Idol' season 20 promos. Bones wrote, "And some of you noticed, I'm not in the 'Idol' promos this season. My contract [with] my new network won't let me do another show right now. Love 'Idol,' BTW. Was a great 4 years."

In the Instagram story, Bones kept tight-lipped about his new project, writing that "the network hasn't even announced the show yet. So I'm going to chill for a bit. But it's a really good show." Bones has served as an 'American Idol' mentor for the past four years, giving contestants much-needed advice as they navigate through their musical journeys.

As per Variety, host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry would all be returning for the show's 20th season, which is set for a February 27 premiere on ABC. Bones is also the host of 'Breaking Bobby Bones' on the National Geographic Channel and recently helmed 'CBS New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' on December 31 along with Rachel Smith. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022