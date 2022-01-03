Left Menu

Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' is pausing until March following rise in Omicron cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, the makers of the musical 'Mrs. Doubtfire' have taken measures to avoid a permanent closure.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 11:56 IST
Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' is pausing until March following rise in Omicron cases
Cast of 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, the makers of the musical 'Mrs. Doubtfire' have taken measures to avoid a permanent closure. According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers behind the Broadway show announced that the project would go on a nine-week hiatus from January 10 to March 14.

"With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, 'Mrs. Doubtfire' would have to close permanently if the production didn't take drastic, proactive measures," a statement read. "'Mrs. Doubtfire' has been in development for six years. We are doing everything in our power to keep the virus from prematurely ending our run on Broadway. By taking this break, we can afford to launch an extended run starting in March," the statement continued.

The show, starring Rob McClure in the title role, is based on director Chris Columbus' 1993 classic comedy film of the same title, featuring Robin Williams and Sally Field. Robin Williams also served as a producer in the film, based on the 1987 novel 'Alias Madame Doubtfire' by Anne Fine. The remarkable actor passed away by suicide in August 2014.

Meanwhile, the Broadway show had previously cancelled 11 performances throughout the holiday season due to the omicron variant. Broadway productions have been upended by a surge in COVID-19 cases. Five shows announced plans in December to unexpectedly close, including musicals 'Ain't Too Proud', 'Diana', 'Jagged Little Pill' and 'Waitress', along with the play 'Thoughts of a Colored Man'.

Numerous other shows have temporarily gone dark in recent weeks due to health reasons stemming from the pandemic. Last month, Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin told The Hollywood Reporter that Broadway as a whole has no plans to shut down but would work with epidemiologists to potentially adjust current protocols. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022