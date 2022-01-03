Left Menu

NCT 'Universe' tops United World Chart

K-pop group NCT continues the popularity with their third full-length album 'Universe.'

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:03 IST
Image Credit : - NCT Universe. Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], January 3 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group NCT continues the popularity with their third full-length album 'Universe.' According to their agency SM Entertainment on December 31, NCT's third full-length album 'Universe' topped the United World Chart released by Media Traffic, a global album sales ranking site.

It also ranked 20th on Billboard's main chart 'Billboard 200,' and topped 'Billboard World Album' chart as well. It also topped Japan's 'Oricon Weekly Album' chart, 'Billboard Japan Top Album Sales' chart, 'Japan LINE Music Song Top 100' chart, and China's 'QQ Music Digital Album Sales' chart, proving NCT's huge global popularity. NCT will also appear in the '2021 MBC Music Festival' on the 31st. (ANI/ Global Economic)

