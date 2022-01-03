Left Menu

Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves, Kapoor wrote in her post.Earlier in the day, actor-producer John Abraham said he and his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19.Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since the second-half of last month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:21 IST
Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19
Ekta Kapoor Image Credit: Twitter(ektarkapoor)
  • Country:
  • India

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is doing well.

The 46-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram to share her diagnosis.

''Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid pos(i)tive. I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves,'' Kapoor wrote in her post.

Earlier in the day, actor-producer John Abraham said he and his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since the second-half of last month. On Sunday, the metropolis reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload here to 7,99,520, while the city's overall death toll stood at 16,377, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022