Dhanush-starrer 'Sir' goes on floors

Superstar Dhanush's bilingual film 'Sir' ('Vaathi' in Tamil) has gone on floors on Monday, following a mahurat pooja ceremony.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:08 IST
Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Dhanush's bilingual film 'Sir' ('Vaathi' in Tamil) has gone on floors on Monday, following a mahurat pooja ceremony. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars actor Samyuktha Menon.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Production house Sithara Entertainments shared pictures from the mahurat pooja ceremony on Twitter.

The tweet read, "An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. #Vaathi / #Sir took off today with a Pooja. Regular Shoot from 5th Jan!" This film will mark Dhanush's debut in Telugu.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in director Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

