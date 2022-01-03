Left Menu

Alaya F reveales she contracted COVID-19 a week ago

Actor Alaya F, on Monday, shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:23 IST

Alaya F (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Alaya F, on Monday, shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago. Taking to Instagram, Alaya penned a lengthy note explaining she did not experience any COVID-19 symptoms. She underwent the COVID-19 test as she had to travel somewhere. Unfortunately, the result came positive. She has now tested negative for COVID-19.

"Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for Covid a week ago, I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated from then till now. Since I hadn't developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 30th of December and that report turned out to be negative. I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice ," Alaya posted. Alaya also revealed that she followed all the COVID-19 protocols and even informed those who came in contact with her about her diagnosis.

"During this time, I have isolated and informed everyone that I had been in contact with, so that I was in accordance with all Covid protocol. But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I am Covid negative. Thought it was important to put out the story here to avoid any speculation. Please mask up and stay safe, don't take this time lightly. Happy New Year to all of you," she added. On the work front, Alaya will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

