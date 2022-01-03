Left Menu

Actor sexual assault: victim writes to CM amid fresh revelations in case

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-01-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 20:36 IST
Actor sexual assault: victim writes to CM amid fresh revelations in case
  • Country:
  • India

The victim in the actor sexual assault case has sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of certain fresh revelations in the matter recently, sources said.

Sources close to the development said they cannot disclose the contents of the letter, but confirmed that it has been sent in the wake of the recent fresh revelations in the case by a film director.

The director, Balachandra Kumar, has recently alleged that he had witnessed Dileep watching the video of the assault with a few others, along with a 'VIP' who had brought the clip to his house.

The victim -- an actor who worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films -- was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail her.

There are ten accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people.

Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022