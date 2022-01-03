Left Menu

Robert Bruce of 'Comic Book Men' fame found dead

Robert Bruce, a cast member from the AMC reality TV series 'Comic Book Men', was found dead recently inside a New Jersey storage facility.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 21:03 IST
Robert Bruce of 'Comic Book Men' fame found dead
Robert Bruce (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Robert Bruce, a cast member from the AMC reality TV series 'Comic Book Men', was found dead recently inside a New Jersey storage facility. According to Deadline, Bruce, who was believed by his family to have been living in a basement unit at the storage facility, which he also used as an office. Foul play is not suspected by the police, a news outlet reported, although the investigation continues.

Police went looking for him after his family reported they had not heard from him in several days. 'Comic Book Men' aired on the AMC Network from 2012 to 2018. The show was set at Kevin Smith's comic book shop, Jay and Bob's Silent Stash, in Red Bank. Bruce appeared in 34 episodes and had producing and consulting credits on 82 episodes.

However, as per Deadline, even before the show raised his public profile, Bruce had been a noted collectables expert for decades. Bruce's last Instagram post was from another Jersey flea market on December 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

