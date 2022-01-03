Covid: Centre allows work from home for 50 pc of its staff below under secretary-level
The Centre has allowed 50 per cent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home amid rising coronavirus cases, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.
Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending the offices, it said.
Central government officers/staff will have to follow staggered timing – 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm – to avoid overcrowding in the offices, the order said.
All the officers/staff residing in Covid containment zones have also been exempted from coming to office till containment zones are de-notified, it said in the order issued to all central government departments.
''Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home. A roster may be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned,'' the order said.
All officers of the level of under secretary and above are to attend office on a regular basis, it said.
''Meeting, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided,'' the order said.
All officers/staff have to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing at all times, it said.
''Proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces may be ensured. HoDs may also ensure non-crowding in corridors, canteens, etc.,'' the order said.
