Left Menu

T-ara's Hyomin and soccer player Hwang Ui-jo are reportedly dating

K-pop group T-ara's member and solo singer Hyomin (33, Park Seon-young) and Korea national soccer player Hwang Ui-jo (30, FC Girondins de Bordeaux) are reportedly in a relationship.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 04-01-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 09:41 IST
T-ara's Hyomin and soccer player Hwang Ui-jo are reportedly dating
Hwang Ui-jo and Hyomin. (Photo Credit - Korea Football Association, NEWSIS DB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], January 4 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group T-ara's member and solo singer Hyomin (33, Park Seon-young) and Korea national soccer player Hwang Ui-jo (30, FC Girondins de Bordeaux) are reportedly in a relationship. It is reported that Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo met each other through an acquaintance and developed into lovers in November last year.

The two are reportedly in a long-distance relationship. Hwang Ui-jo is currently playing as a key striker in the French professional football league FC Girondins de Bordeaux. Hyomin reportedly visited Europe for the soccer season. It is also reported that they travelled together in Switzerland last month. Hyomin made her debut as a girl group T-ara in 2009. T-ara has various hit songs such as 'Roly-Poly,' 'Crazy because of you,' and 'Bo-peep Bo-peep.' She recently released a new song 'TIKI TAKA' with T-ara's members, Eun-jung, Quree, and Ji-yeon.

Hwang Ui-jo made his professional debut in Seongnam FC in 2013. After passing through Gamba Osaka in Japan's J-league (2017-2019), he moved to Bordeaux in July 2019. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022